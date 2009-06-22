Home & Garden
  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Home Improvement
  4. Home DIY
  5. DIY Projects

10 Tips for Restoring Old Furniture

by Emilie Sennebogen & Jill Jaracz
Safety First

You always need to wear the proper safety equipment, even if you're an expert furniture restorer.
When embarking on a furniture restoration project, be sure you have safety in the front of your mind. The last thing you want to do is have a splinter of wood accidentally lodge itself into your eye or be overcome by harsh fumes.

Make sure you wear long-sleeved clothing to protect your skin from harmful chemicals found in wood strippers and varnish. Use safety glasses to shield your eyes. If you're stripping or varnishing a piece, wear a mask and work in a well-ventilated room to keep strong vapors at bay.

