A Guide to Wooden Furniture Restoration Materials

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Finishes, stains, fillers, and sealers vary from project to project and deteriorate over time. If you are doing a lot of refinishing work, you might want to maintain a small supply; otherwise, buy these materials as you need them for each project. There are, however, some basic refinishing and repair materials that you should have on hand, and both abrasives and adhesives should be stock items. In this article, we'll review the materials that should be on your must-have list for your workshop.

Paint and Varnish Remover

There are quite a few differences among removers. The less expensive removers usually contain some form of wax, may be toxic and flammable, and need to be removed with scrapers or abrasives. The more expensive ones are nonflammable and nontoxic, and some can be removed with water. There are also wipe-on, wipe-off removers and gel removers, many of which are noncaustic and easy to use. Experimentation will be your guide. The liquid is used on flat surfaces and the semi-paste on vertical surfaces, such as chair legs, where holding power is important.

Abrasives

Abrasives, the materials that work as tools, are essential in furniture refinishing and repair, but their primary role is not that of removing an old finish. Sandpaper, which used to play a major role in furniture stripping and preparation for finishing, has been replaced in part by a variety of chemicals and milder abrasives. Many professionals use sandpaper regularly, but some professional refinishers never use sandpaper, substituting steel wool and abrasive powders instead.

Sandpaper can theoretically be used for every step of refinishing, but you may prefer to use sandpaper for coarse work, steel wool for stripping and fine work, and pumice or rottenstone for finishes. The only way to decide is experimentation and experience.

Sandpaper

Sandpaper is made in a variety of types, both organic and inorganic. The organic types include flint paper and garnet paper, inexpensive papers that tend to wear down quickly. The inorganics, or synthetics, include aluminum oxide and silicon carbide papers, which cost more but last longer; they're available in much finer grits than are flint and garnet paper. Emery paper, used on glass or metal, should not be used on wood; use it only to clean furniture hardware.

Some professionals use only the synthetic papers (aluminum oxide and silicon carbide), while others believe the less expensive organic papers -- especially garnet paper -- are sufficient for all refinishing/repair needs. One thing is certain: flint paper, although the least expensive, wears down quickly and will cost you more in the long run. Use flint paper on gummy surfaces, where sandpaper becomes ineffective quickly. On other surfaces, the more expensive synthetic papers are faster-cutting and easier to use than the organics.

To see whether the synthetics are worth the money, start out with garnet paper and then do your next finishing job with a synthetic paper. If there's a big difference, you may feel the more expensive synthetics are worth the price; if not, you may go back to garnet paper. Use sandpaper of the type and grit appropriate for the job.

Steel wool and abrasive powders also are helpful materials to keep in your at-home workshop. Learn about their many uses in the next section. 

Sandpaper Options For Your Project

Not sure which type of sandpaper to use on your furniture project? Check out the various types and their uses listed below.

Coarse Sandpaper

40 grit; 1 1/2 grit grade; flint, garnet, silicon carbide, emery papers available

50 grit; 1 grit grade; flint, garnet, silicon carbide, emery papers available

60 grilt; 1/2 grit grade; flint, garnet, aluminum oxide, silicon carbide, emery papers available

Uses: For initial rough sanding, smoothing rough surfaces, paint and varnish removal; some pros believe 40-grit is too rough for wood. Emery paper is used only for metal.

Medium Sandpaper

80 grit; 1/0 grit grade; flint, garnet, aluminum oxide, silicon carbide, emery papers available

100 grit; 2/0 grit grade; flint, garnet, aluminum oxide, silicon carbide, emery papers available

120 grit; 3/0 grit grade; flint, garnet, aluminum oxide, silicon carbide, emery papers available

Uses: For intermediate sanding, removing debris of rough sanding, prreparing wood for fine sanding. Emery paper is used only for metal.

Fine Sandpaper

150 grit; 4/0 grit grade; flint, garnet, aluminum oxide, silicon carbide, emery papers available

180 grit; 5/0 grit grade; flint, garnet, aluminum oxide, silicon carbide, emery papers available

Uses: For final sanding usually before application of stain/filler/finish. Emery paper is used only for metal.

Very Fine Sandpaper

220 grit; 6/0 grit grade; garnet; aluminum oxide, silicon carbide papers available

240 grit; 7/0 grit grade; aluminum oxide; silicon carbide papers available

280 grit; 8/0 grit grade; aluminum oxide, silicon carbide papers available

Uses: Some pros use very-fine-grit paper as the last step in wood preparation. Otherwise, used for light sanding between finish coats (between stain and varnish, for example).

Superfine Sandpaper

320 grit; 9/0 grit grade; aluminum oxide, silicon carbide papers available

360 grit; no grade description; silicon carbide papers available

400 grit; 10/0 grit grade; silicon carbide papers available.

