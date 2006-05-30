Accident-Prevention Tips

Never spray insecticides near a flame, furnace, lighted stove, or pilot light.





Keep insecticide sprays away from children, pets, dishes, food, and cooking utensils.





When fumigating, use only the amount of pesticide required for the job.





Never flush insecticides down the toilet, sewer, or drains.





Never smoke while using pesticide, and thoroughly wash your hands





As soon as you have used a space spray (bomb), leave the room. Close the room up tightly for at least 1/2 hour before ventilating, then air out the room carefully.





Follow the manufacturer's instructions for storage. Most pesticides should be tightly sealed and stored in a cool, dark place. Store them in a locked cabinet or on high shelves away from children.





Do not reuse insecticide containers. Wrap them in brown paper bags or newspaper and dispose of them properly.





Wear rubber gloves when spraying anything poisonous.

Now you know some of the key ways to avoid accidents in your home. Enjoy the safety that results.







Many pests and insects can be eliminated without the aid of an exterminator, but it's important to know how to safely use and store these poisonous substances. Read the instructions on any pesticide before use, and keep the following in mind: