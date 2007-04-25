Home & Garden
How to Install Wall Treatments

by Editors of Consumer Guide

You have many options for covering your walls besides paint and wallpaper -- both of which require lots of repairs and preparation if your walls aren't already in perfect shape. Consider some of our creative ideas for wall treatments, especially if your walls would need lots of work before traditional paint and paper would work. In this article, you can learn how to cover walls with stucco, fabric, wood paneling, brick, or cork or mirror tiles. You can also learn how to install a wall safe.

We'll get you started in the next section by teaching you how to stucco a wall.

For more information on do-it-yourself home improvement projects, try the following links:

  • If your floors need work, you won't need to hire expensive specialists with our article on How to Repair Floors.
  • Learn how to create your own walls with our article on How to Drywall.
  • For instructions and tips on doing a good paint job, see our article on Painting Walls.

­

