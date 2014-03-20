Please enter terms to search for.

Window treatments are an essential part of home design. They can either pull a design style together or throw it completely off. Visit HowStuffWorks to find out more about window treatments.

How to Hang Curtains

If you want to give a room in your home an easy, low-cost facelift, consider hanging new curtains. Learn about how to hang curtains in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Home DIY / Window Treatments
How to Shorten Blinds

There's no need to buy new blinds just because your old ones need to be shortened. Learn about how to shorten blinds in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Home DIY / Window Treatments
How to Hang a Window Scarf

You want to dress up your windows by hanging window scarves. In this article we will show you how to hang a window scarf.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Home DIY / Window Treatments
How to Make Drapes

You want to make new drapes for your living room but you're not sure how to do it. Learn how to make drapes from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Home DIY / Window Treatments
5 Interesting Ways to Dress Up Your Windows

Are you looking to dress up your windows? Check out this article and learn more about how to dress up your windows.

By Home Made Simple Home DIY / Window Treatments
Arched Fan

This arched fan project is a unique window treatment for your home. Learn to create the arched fan project at HowStuffWorks.

Home DIY / Window Treatments
Art Shades

This art shades project is a unique window treatment for your home. Learn to create the art shades project at HowStuffWorks.

Home DIY / Window Treatments
Fun and Funky Curtains

This fun and funky curtains project is a unique window treatment for your home. Learn to create the fun and funky curtains project at HowStuffWorks.

Home DIY / Window Treatments
Pelmet Box Valance

This pelmet box valance project is a unique window treatment for your home. Learn to create the pelmet box valance project at HowStuffWorks.

Home DIY / Window Treatments
Room with a View

This room with a view project is a unique window treatment for your home. Learn to create the room with a view project at HowStuffWorks.

Home DIY / Window Treatments
Rustic Shutters

This rustic shutters project is a unique window treatment for your home. Learn to create the rustic shutters project at HowStuffWorks.

Home DIY / Window Treatments
Willow Window Treatment

This willow window treatment project is a unique window treatment for your home. Learn to create the willow window treatment project at HowStuffWorks.

Home DIY / Window Treatments
Window Treatments Tips and Tricks

Window treatments tips and tricks take the guesswork out of designing and installing window treatments. Learn window treatments tips and tricks at HowStuffWorks.

Home DIY / Window Treatments
Window Treatment Ideas

Window treatments come in a dazzling array of styles to suit any room's decor. Discover the many ways of dressing up your windows, including ideas such as Austrian Ambience, Masculine Style, Shuttered Spaces, Pattern without Print, and many more!

By Candace Ord Manroe Home DIY / Window Treatments

