Advertisement
Window treatments are an essential part of home design. They can either pull a design style together or throw it completely off. Visit HowStuffWorks to find out more about window treatments.
Advertisement
If you want to give a room in your home an easy, low-cost facelift, consider hanging new curtains. Learn about how to hang curtains in this article.
There's no need to buy new blinds just because your old ones need to be shortened. Learn about how to shorten blinds in this article.
You want to dress up your windows by hanging window scarves. In this article we will show you how to hang a window scarf.
You want to make new drapes for your living room but you're not sure how to do it. Learn how to make drapes from this article.
Are you looking to dress up your windows? Check out this article and learn more about how to dress up your windows.
This arched fan project is a unique window treatment for your home. Learn to create the arched fan project at HowStuffWorks.
This art shades project is a unique window treatment for your home. Learn to create the art shades project at HowStuffWorks.
This fun and funky curtains project is a unique window treatment for your home. Learn to create the fun and funky curtains project at HowStuffWorks.
This pelmet box valance project is a unique window treatment for your home. Learn to create the pelmet box valance project at HowStuffWorks.
This room with a view project is a unique window treatment for your home. Learn to create the room with a view project at HowStuffWorks.
This rustic shutters project is a unique window treatment for your home. Learn to create the rustic shutters project at HowStuffWorks.
This willow window treatment project is a unique window treatment for your home. Learn to create the willow window treatment project at HowStuffWorks.
Window treatments tips and tricks take the guesswork out of designing and installing window treatments. Learn window treatments tips and tricks at HowStuffWorks.
Window treatments come in a dazzling array of styles to suit any room's decor. Discover the many ways of dressing up your windows, including ideas such as Austrian Ambience, Masculine Style, Shuttered Spaces, Pattern without Print, and many more!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement