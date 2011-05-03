How to Hang a Window Scarf

Not every window needs fancy drapery or curtains. Some windows, such as in your bedroom or den, will suffice with a bit of window dressing. That's when you want to hang a window scarf. A window scarf is a piece of material that simply hangs in front, or on the sides, of a window. It's not a very elaborate curtain, but it dresses up the window nevertheless. All you really need is the material and the hardware to hang the scarf. There are a number of ways to hang a scarf. You can use a curtain rod and simply drape the scarf over the rod, or you could hang the scarf between two brackets and let it curve in the middle [source: Dummies]. All you need is a bit of imagination. So continue reading to learn how to make and hang a simple window scarf.
Materials needed:
- Fabric
- Safety pins
- Thumb tacks
- Tape measure
- Ladder
Here's what to do:
- Buy the fabric of your choice. The fabric should be twice as long as the area you wish to cover.
- Lay the fabric out on a flat area.
- Cut it to the desired length.
- Fold the fabric accordion-style lengthwise. You can make the folds any size you wish. Secure the folds with safety pins.
- Install two brackets on either side of the window and lay a pole across them.
- Pin the fabric in place, using thumb tacks. The thumb tacks should be placed next to the brackets that will support the scarf [source: window-treatments-made-easy].
- Drape the fabric over the pole and remove the safety pins.
- Remove the thumb tacks from the fabric and even out the ends. Pull down the center of the scarf a bit at the top of the window.