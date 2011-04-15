You've been looking at the drapes in your living room and are itching to replace them, but you thought you couldn't afford it. Well, making your own drapes will be cheaper than buying new ones. It's really quite easy and you'll get a lot of satisfaction from looking at the finished product. So read on and find out how to make drapes that meet in the center of the window.
Materials needed
- Drape fabric
- Lining material
- Curtain tape
Here's what to do:
- Measure from the curtain rod at the top of the window to where you want the drapes to end. Add 10 inches (25.4 centimeters) to that length to allow for hems.
- Measure the width of the window and double it.
- Calculate how much material you need. If you want to line the drapes, buy the same amount of lining.
- Cut the material in half to make two drapes and two linings.
- Lay out one piece of drape fabric with the "right" side down.
- Pin up a 4-inch (10.1-centimeter) hem at the bottom of the fabric. Iron the hem. Fold the fabric up another 4 inches (10.1-centimeters). Pin the fabric to keep it in place. Iron it again. Sew the hem.
- Cut the lining so that it's 6 inches (15.2 centimeters) narrower than the drapes, and the same length as the finished drape will be.
- Pin up a 2-inch (5-centimeter) hem at the bottom of the lining and iron it. Fold another 2-inch (5-centimeter) hem. Iron and sew it.
- Place the drape on the table right side up, with the lining on top of it.
- Pin together the un-sewn ends of the drape and lining and sew them together. Sew the drape and lining together along the long sides. The lining won't reach to the edge of the drape fabric as it's narrower.
- Turn the fabric and lining so the right side of both is now visible.
- Fold the top of the material to make a 1-inch (2.5-centimeter) hem. Fold again to make another 1-inch (2.5-centimeter) hem. Sew this down.
- Sew the curtain tape along the top hem of the drape.
- Attach the hooks that will fit into the rings on the curtain rod.
- Repeat steps 4 to 14 with the other piece of fabric [sources: All Sands, Window Treatments].