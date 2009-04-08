10 Green Home Cleaning Tips

Keeping your living space presentable and sanitary can sometimes feel like a daunting task -- it seems as if there are always more cleaning projects than time in the day! Day-to-day tidying is a must, not to mention those bigger cleaning projects (such as washing the windows or getting the dust out of the curtains) that must be tackled at least once a year.
Advertisement
But don't despair! The Fantastic Four cleaners -- vinegar, salt, lemon juice, and baking soda -- can make your household tasks less complicated and easier on you and the environment. While sometimes it may feel like you live in your kitchen, bathroom or bedroom exclusively, let's take a look around the rest of your home. It's time to grab your green cleaning kit and get cracking!
First up, learn how to clean glass and mirrors in an all-natural way.