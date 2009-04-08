10 Green Home Cleaning Tips

Keeping your home clean can be green, too. ­iStockphoto.com /Wendell Franks

Keeping your living space presentable and sanitary can sometimes feel like a daunting task -- it seems as if there are always more cleaning projects than time in the day! Day-to-day tidying is a must, not to mention those bigger cleaning projects (such as washing the windows or getting the dust out of the curtains) that must be tackled at least once a year.

­But don't despair! The Fantastic Four cleaners -- vinegar, salt, lemon juice, and baking soda -- can make your household tasks less complicated and easier on you and the environment. ­ While sometimes it may feel like you live in your kitchen, bathroom or bedroom exclusively, let's take a look around the rest of your home. It's time to grab your green cleaning kit and get cracking!

First up, learn how to clean glass and mirrors in an all-natural way.