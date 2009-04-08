14 Green Kitchen Cleaning Tips

Clean your kitchen with green power. ­iStockphoto.com /Edyta Linek

­According to the sensationalist media, our kitchens are about to kill us. Salmonella, E. coli, garden-variety germs -- there's all sorts of nastiness lurking everywhere, just waiting to pounce, right? Wrong. You do not need to cave in to thi­s kind of fear by adopting an around-the-clock habit of cleaning and disinfecting everything. Reasonable daily care and attention, using some very basic cleaning ingredients, can make your kitchen as clean and shiny as it needs to be. And because you're using fewer harsh cleaners and disinfectants, the earth will thank you as well. Remember, less is more.

The best way to stock your green cleaning kit is with an economy-size box of baking soda, a gallon jug of vinegar, and some basic table salt in as large a quantity as you can find. Baking soda is an excellent green cleaning product to use throughout your home, especially in the kitchen. It's also food-safe and has no odor. Baking soda is mildly abrasive, yet it can't harm your surfaces, whether they're linoleum or expensive imported Italian marble.

You may also want to keep lemons and lemon juice around for some of the tasks described below. Vinegar and lemon can often serve the same purpose, but lemon has a much nicer scent.

It's time to roll up those sleeves and get started! We'll tackle the sink first.