Yes, cleaning as you go means multi-tasking, but it can be taken to another level. Instead of just doing the dishes as you finish using them, you can also clean as you go while you are doing non-household related tasks. The next time you’re chatting on the phone, walk around the house and pick up stray toys or laundry that the kids left behind. While watching television, dust those end tables during the commercials. Cleaning as you go is all about doing small tasks in the little spare moments you find in your day so that things stay neat and clean and you don’t have to devote your entire weekend to a deep clean of the house.

