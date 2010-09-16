5 Ways to Boost Your Laundry Power

Clean laundry, fresh from the washer. iStockphoto.com /Nikola Bilic

Most people hate doing laundry. It's a tedious, time-consuming event, especially when you can't see -- or smell -- that much of a difference in your clothes after they've been through the machine. If your detergent seems to be just scraping by, your whites never come out quite as white, or you're breaking your wallet just to get things starched at the dry cleaners, it's understandable that you hate laundry day. Plus, everyone knows you're down to your last pair of underwear -- yikes! Not the ones mom gave you for Christmas!

But the days of tedious laundry are over. We've got a few tricks up our sleeves not only to make laundry easier, not only to make clothes look cleaner and smell fresher, but also maybe to make laundry day a little bit fun, because you've never seen a magic trick until you see how bright our secret whitener can make your fabric.

So strap on your most embarrassing pair of undies and lug your bag down to the laundry room. With our 5 tricks to boost your laundry power, your clothes are going to soar to a whole new level of clean. Let's start with kicking your detergent up a notch.