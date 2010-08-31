5 Ways to Clean Fine Metals with Lemon Juice

Lemon juice is good enough to clean your fancy silverware. Comstock/ Thinkstock

You probably don't serve five-course dinners on your fine china or have afternoon tea on a sterling silver tea set every day. Because fine metals and glassware are generally only used at holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas, they also get cleaned only a couple of times per year. Instead of marking it on your calendar as a dreaded, day-long project, why not clean everything quickly with lemon juice?

The acid in lemon juice really is a cleaning miracle. It can break through just about any rust, dust, or mineral stain and smells great too. Try these five ways to clean fine metals with lemon juice and you'll be prepared just in case the Queen drops by unexpectedly for tea.

Advertisement