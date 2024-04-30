9 Amazing Hacks for Aluminum Foil

" " Aluminum foil is one of the most useful products out there. Tony Webster/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

You probably have a box or two of aluminum foil buried somewhere in the pantry, but are you using it to its full potential? Although the product is a known superstar at wrapping up food items or lining a baking sheet, most people simply have no idea that aluminum foil can actually do so much more.

First produced in France in 1903, it quickly became obvious that aluminum foil exceled at wrapping up foodstuffs, like candy bars and Life Savers candies. Fast-forward to World War II, when the military embraced the product for all kinds of uses. For example, foil strips were dropped from bombers, which then confused enemy radar tracking systems. Take that, Hitler!

Of course, there are a lot of uses for aluminum foil that fall in between the obvious (food packaging) and the ultra-innovative (military applications). Those of you who don't have bombers parked in the garage, give some of these nine cool uses for aluminum foil a try! You'll definitely be surprised. Possibly inspired.