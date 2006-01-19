Floor-cleaning Tips

Ceramic Tile Floors
Glazed (shiny) ceramic tile is virtually stainproof, but unglazed (matte) ceramic tile is porous and must be sealed to resist stains. A new unglazed ceramic-tile floor needs to be sealed with a commercial sealer and a water-base wax. Both types of tile are installed with grout. Some advice for tending to your ceramic tile:
- Never use harsh abrasive cleaners that might scratch the glaze.
- Do not clean unglazed ceramic tiles with acids, strong soaps, or abrasives.
- Damp-mop ceramic tile with an all-purpose cleaner. Dry the floor with a soft cloth to avoid streaks.
- Sparkle your ceramic tile walls and countertops by rubbing the tile with car wax. Buff after ten minutes.
- About once a year, strip the wax buildup on your unglazed tile floor and rewax. Rinse the floor thoroughly with clear water after applying the stripper.