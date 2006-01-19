Home & Garden
Floor-cleaning Tips

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Ceramic Tile Floors

Glazed (shiny) ceramic tile is virtually stainproof, but unglazed (matte) ceramic tile is porous and must be sealed to resist stains. A new unglazed ceramic-tile floor needs to be sealed with a commercial sealer and a water-base wax. Both types of tile are installed with grout. Some advice for tending to your ceramic tile:
  • Never use harsh abrasive cleaners that might scratch the glaze.
  • Do not clean unglazed ceramic tiles with acids, strong soaps, or abrasives.
  • Damp-mop ceramic tile with an all-purpose cleaner. Dry the floor with a soft cloth to avoid streaks.
  • Sparkle your ceramic tile walls and countertops by rubbing the tile with car wax. Buff after ten minutes.
  • About once a year, strip the wax buildup on your unglazed tile floor and rewax. Rinse the floor thoroughly with clear water after applying the stripper.
Concrete -- the focus of our next section -- is similar to brick in that it's a porous surface that is difficult to maintain. But you can keep concrete looking great by applying the right cleaning techniques.

