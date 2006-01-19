Floor-cleaning Tips

Glazed (shiny) ceramic tile is virtually stainproof, but unglazed (matte) ceramic tile is porous and must be sealed to resist stains. A new unglazed ceramic-tile floor needs to be sealed with a commercial sealer and a water-base wax. Both types of tile are installed with grout. Some advice for tending to your ceramic tile:

Never use harsh abrasive cleaners that might scratch the glaze.

Do not clean unglazed ceramic tiles with acids, strong soaps, or abrasives.

Damp-mop ceramic tile with an all-purpose cleaner. Dry the floor with a soft cloth to avoid streaks.

Sparkle your ceramic tile walls and countertops by rubbing the tile with car wax. Buff after ten minutes.

About once a year, strip the wax buildup on your unglazed tile floor and rewax. Rinse the floor thoroughly with clear water after applying the stripper.

Concrete -- the focus of our next section -- is similar to brick in that it's a porous surface that is difficult to maintain. But you can keep concrete looking great by applying the right cleaning techniques.