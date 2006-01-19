Floor-cleaning Tips

For an unsealed concrete floor, sweep up the loose surface dirt, and then wash it with either a strong all-purpose cleaning solution or the homemade cleaning solution we describe in the first section of this article.

The garage floor is the biggest cleaning challenge: Cement floors soak up oil and grease stains , gather piles of litter, and collect road dirt. But not many people spend much time in the garage, so you don't need to attack the mess very often. As strange as it seems, kitty litter can be a big help in the garage. Spread some around to absorb oil and grease. Also, keep the garage door closed so that leaves and other windblown debris don't collect in your garage.

When it comes time to clean the garage floor, sweep out the dirt and dust, and spread kitty litter with a stiff broom, working from the back of the garage to the front. Then get out the garden hose and flush the floor with clear water. You can scour tough globs of dirt with your stiff broom or blast them with a jet of water.

A simple garden hose will wash the dirt off your garage floor.

