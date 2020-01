Floor-cleaning Tips

The garage floor is the biggest cleaning challenge: Cement floors soak up oil and grease stains , gather piles of litter, and collect road dirt. But not many people spend much time in the garage, so you don't need to attack the mess very often. As strange as it seems, kitty litter can be a big help in the garage. Spread some around to absorb oil and grease. Also, keep the garage door closed so that leaves and other windblown debris don't collect in your garage.