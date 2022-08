Of course, you want your shower curtain to be smooth and wrinkle-free after washing. You could iron the whole thing, but that’s a LOT of ironing. If your shower curtain is mostly cotton or all cotton, we like this trick. Put it in the dryer on low for 15-20 minutes (depending on the strength of your dryer) and remove while still damp. Hang it back up in the shower and by the next day it will have dried and the weight of the fabric will have pulled the wrinkles out. It’s okay to use the shower while it’s drying, the steam will actually help knock the wrinkles out.

