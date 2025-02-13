How to Clean Brass: 3 Tried-and-true Methods

By: Yara Simón  |  Feb 13, 2025
Learning how to clean tarnished brass will leave your living space glowing. Nor Gal / Shutterstock

Brass is a timeless material that adds charm and elegance to everything from home decor to jewelry. Over time, exposure to skin oils, air, and moisture can cause dull brass or tarnishing. When that happens, you'll be happy to know how to clean brass.

With a few simple cleaning methods, you can bring your brass items back to their original shine without damaging them. Whether you're dealing with solid brass or brass-plated items, choosing the right approach is important to avoid unnecessary wear.

Read on for gentle techniques that make use of common household items like white vinegar and mild dish soap.

Contents
  1. Solid Brass vs. Brass-Plated
  2. What You Need
  3. 3 Methods for Cleaning Brass at Home
  4. 4 Tips for Cleaning and Caring for Brass

Solid Brass vs. Brass-Plated

Before you begin, check whether your item is solid brass or brass-plated. Use a magnet to test the surface: Solid brass will not be magnetic, while brass-plated items will.

You'll mostly use the same techniques to clean both, but knowing if an item is solid brass or brass-plated will help you choose the right polish.

What You Need

Gather these items before you start the cleaning process.

  • Warm water
  • Dish soap
  • Soft cloth or toothbrush
  • White vinegar
  • Baking soda
  • Brass polish
  • Lemon
  • Salt

3 Methods for Cleaning Brass at Home

There are several ways you can clean brass and brass-plated items. Here are a few.

1. Warm Water and Soap

Fill a bowl or sink with warm water and add a small amount of mild dish soap. Place your brass item into the warm bath and gently scrub it using a soft cloth or a soft toothbrush. This can remove surface dirt and oils, and it's also an effective way to prepare the brass for deeper cleaning.

2. Vinegar and Baking Soda Paste

For dull brass or tarnish, mix white vinegar with baking soda to form a thick paste. Use a soft cloth or microfiber cloth to gently apply the paste to the brass, working in circular motions. Let it sit for a few minutes before rinsing with warm water and drying with a clean microfiber cloth.

3. Lemon and Salt

Cut a lemon in half and dip it into salt. Use the lemon to gently scrub brass surfaces, letting the natural acidity and abrasiveness lift the tarnish. Rinse the item with warm water and dry thoroughly with a soft cloth to prevent water spots.

4 Tips for Cleaning and Caring for Brass

Here are a few things you can do to enhance the cleaning process.

1. Use Brass Polish for Extra Shine

If the tarnish is stubborn, apply a small amount of brass polish with a soft cloth. Buff the surface gently in a circular motion, focusing on areas with tarnish. Avoid using harsh chemicals that could damage the brass or leave residue behind.

2. Clean Intricate Areas With a Soft Toothbrush

For brass jewelry or items with detailed designs, use a soft toothbrush to reach crevices. Dip the toothbrush in a cleaning solution (such as the vinegar paste or soapy water) and gently scrub the intricate areas. Rinse and dry with a damp cloth to ensure no residue remains.

3. Avoid Harsh Chemicals and Excess Elbow Grease

When cleaning your brass, avoid harsh chemicals that can strip away the finish or discolor the metal. Similarly, use light pressure when scrubbing; too much elbow grease can scratch the surface, especially on brass-plated items.

4. Buff and Protect

After cleaning, buff your brass gently with a microfiber cloth or soft cloth to enhance its shine. To help protect the surface and reduce future tarnish, consider applying a thin layer of clear wax or polish specifically designed for brass.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

