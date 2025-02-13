How to Clean Brass: 3 Tried-and-true Methods

" " Learning how to clean tarnished brass will leave your living space glowing. Nor Gal / Shutterstock

Brass is a timeless material that adds charm and elegance to everything from home decor to jewelry. Over time, exposure to skin oils, air, and moisture can cause dull brass or tarnishing. When that happens, you'll be happy to know how to clean brass.

With a few simple cleaning methods, you can bring your brass items back to their original shine without damaging them. Whether you're dealing with solid brass or brass-plated items, choosing the right approach is important to avoid unnecessary wear.

Read on for gentle techniques that make use of common household items like white vinegar and mild dish soap.