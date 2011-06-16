How to Clean a Cast Iron Sink

There are many advantages to having a cast iron sink instead of a stainless steel or porcelain sink. Cast iron sinks are durable, attractive and easy to maintain. However, it's important to know how to clean and maintain them. Although they look like a regular porcelain sink, cast iron sinks are different. Cast iron is a heavy, brittle, iron alloy, which serves as the foundation of the sink. A porcelain enamel coating is then baked on to the cast iron. As a result you get a hard, durable coating that protects the cast iron and gives the sink a smooth glossy surface [source: Home Style Choices]. Here's how to clean that cast iron sink.
- Rinse the sink thoroughly after each use.
- Dry it completely after each use.
- Clean the sink with non-abrasive cleaners. Avoid using steel wool, wire brushes and abrasive sponge pads.
- Put a past of baking soda and water on any stains [source: Friendly Plumber].
You can protect your cast iron sink as follows:
Advertisement
- Use a plastic basin rack to protect your sink from scratches and chips.
- Don't leave heavy pots or pans in the sink, as they will leave scuff marks.
- Avoid leaving anything in the sink that can be a potential source of stains, such as tea bags, coffee, berries, etc.
Advertisement