How to Clean a Cast Iron Sink

There are many advantages to having a cast iron sink instead of a stainless steel or porcelain sink. Cast iron sinks are durable, attractive and easy to maintain. However, it's important to know how to clean and maintain them. Although they look like a regular porcelain sink, cast iron sinks are different. Cast iron is a heavy, brittle, iron alloy, which serves as the foundation of the sink. A porcelain enamel coating is then baked on to the cast iron. As a result you get a hard, durable coating that protects the cast iron and gives the sink a smooth glossy surface [source: Home Style Choices]. Here's how to clean that cast iron sink.

Rinse the sink thoroughly after each use.

Dry it completely after each use.

Clean the sink with non-abrasive cleaners. Avoid using steel wool, wire brushes and abrasive sponge pads.

Put a past of baking soda and water on any stains [source: Friendly Plumber ].

You can protect your cast iron sink as follows:

Use a plastic basin rack to protect your sink from scratches and chips.

Don't leave heavy pots or pans in the sink, as they will leave scuff marks.

Avoid leaving anything in the sink that can be a potential source of stains, such as tea bags, coffee, berries, etc.