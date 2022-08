Dirt, grime, kitchen grease and gunk tend to stick to stainless if left to dry. Your appliances will look new and fabulous longer if you wipe up gunk with a wet rag or paper towel before it has a chance to harden. Avoiding scrubbing is the priority here – while you can scrub stainless, you want to preserve the gorgeous grain of the steel -- so instead, clean small messes immediately with just a little water.

Advertisement