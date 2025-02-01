How to Clean Cast Iron in 5 Easy Steps

By: Mack Hayden  |  Feb 1, 2025
It's one thing to preserve a seasoned cast iron skillet, but don't let your cookware reach this state. Rekeisha Dunlap / Shutterstock

Unlike other cookware, cast iron requires a little extra love to maintain its nonstick surface and long-lasting durability. With the right technique, you can learn how to clean cast iron and keep your seasoned skillet in perfect condition, ready to deliver delicious meals every time.

Whether you've just picked up a new cast iron pan or you're dealing with burnt-on food, knowing how to clean and care for cast iron is essential. Let's break down the step-by-step process to keep your cast iron cookware in top-notch shape without losing its seasoning.

  1. Step 1: Clean While It's Warm
  2. Step 2: Use Mild Soap Sparingly
  3. Step 3: Dry Completely
  4. Step 4: Reapply a Thin Coating of Oil
  5. Step 5: Store Properly

Step 1: Clean While It's Warm

Start by cleaning your cast iron while it's still warm. A hot pan is easier to clean because leftover food and grease haven't had time to harden. Use hot water and a stiff brush to remove debris. Avoid using steel wool unless you need to tackle serious burnt-on food, as it can strip away the seasoning.

If you're dealing with stubborn bits, try sprinkling coarse salt onto the skillet and scrubbing gently with a paper towel or brush. The salt acts as an abrasive without damaging the surface.

Step 2: Use Mild Soap Sparingly

While traditional wisdom says to avoid soap entirely, a little mild dish soap won't hurt if used sparingly. Apply a small amount with hot water to clean your pan. Rinse thoroughly and dry immediately to prevent rust.

Remember, leaving your skillet wet is a big no-no!

Step 3: Dry Completely

Drying your cast iron skillet is crucial. Use a clean paper towel or a cloth to wipe away all moisture. For added insurance, place the skillet on medium heat for a few minutes to ensure it's completely dry.

If your pan feels sticky from excess oil or residue, a quick wipe with aluminum foil can help smooth things out.

Step 4: Reapply a Thin Coating of Oil

After cleaning, it's time to reseason your pan. Apply a thin coating of vegetable oil or cooking oil to the entire surface, including the handle and exterior. Too much oil can leave a sticky residue, so be sure to wipe away any excess oil with a paper towel.

Heat the skillet over medium heat for a few minutes to let the oil soak in. This step helps maintain the nonstick surface and protects your pan from rust.

Step 5: Store Properly

Once your cast iron cookware is clean and seasoned, store it in a dry place. If stacking with other pots or pans, place a layer of paper towel or aluminum foil between them to protect the surface. Proper storage ensures your skillet stays ready for its next culinary adventure.

With these steps, your cast iron skillet will stay in excellent condition, whether it's a new cast iron pan or a family heirloom. Remember, the more you use and care for your skillet, the better it will perform over time.

