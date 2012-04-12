How to Clean Cloth Diapers

" " You can use the sink to clean a dirty diaper if you want, but we suggest taking them off the baby first. Mark Gibson/Photolibrary/ Getty Images

Car seats, baby strollers, nursery furniture, swaddle blankets and bath products are all things you must buy as you prepare for your baby's arrival. One additional thing you need to consider, though, is whether you're going to use cloth or disposable diapers on your babe. Of course, you want the best care for your little one, but you also probably want to save a bundle and make things easier on yourself and the environment. But if you're getting hung up on the idea of cleaning cloth diapers, don't decide on disposables just yet. Cloth diapers are easier to clean than you might think.

There are two main ways to clean cloth diapers: the wet-pail and the dry-pail methods. With the wet-pail method, all soiled diapers are placed in a pail of water to soak before washing. The pail does not need a liner and should only be filled a quarter of the way with water. You can add a small amount of baking soda or essential oils to combat odors. However, even with a small amount of water, the wet-pail method can be a drowning hazard for small children, so be sure to purchase one with a sealable lid that closes tight. The FuzziBunz Hanging Diaper Pail Wet Bag, for example, has a bottom that unzips to dump soiled diapers right into the washing machine.

With the dry-pail method, all soiled diapers are placed in a pail without water. The dry-pail is the simplest and most common way to store cloth diapers. You can use a plain old trashcan and a pail liner, such as the Planet Wise Diaper Pail Liner, to make clean up easy. If you have a smaller space, check out a doorknob diaper pail, which can hang on the door of your bathroom or nursery. You may also want to look into getting a diaper sprayer, which hooks directly to your toilet so you can spray the solid waste off the diaper and into the commode.

