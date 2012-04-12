Can You Get Stains Out of Clothes After They've Been Washed?

" " Can you get tough stains out of clothes once the stains are washed in? Steve Baccon/Getty Images

One of the simple, unavoidable facts of life is that stains happen, no matter how careful we are with our glasses of red wine or simmering pans of spaghetti sauce. Unfortunately, every stain reacts differently to the myriad cleaning methods out there, so success isn't guaranteed on the first try, even if you do everything right from the very moment the blemish occurs. Many people throw in the towel, so to speak, after the garment in question has been put through the washing machine to less than stellar results. There's no need to give up on your favorite tee, though! Whether your pretreatment failed or you simply didn't notice the stain before tossing it in the wash, there are plenty of ways to eliminate pesky blemishes. In fact, almost all stains will come out with some extra elbow grease (pun intended). So lather, rinse and repeat as much as necessary, using any or all of these handy tips and tricks!

My go-to stain removal technique is appallingly easy. Just rub a little bit of liquid detergent directly onto the stain, let it soak in and then run it through the washer again. Some experts swear by liquid dishwashing detergent used in the same fashion. Hey, it's all soap, right?

Stain-removal sprays and sticks have come a long way in recent years. A squirt or two of the good stuff usually does the trick. Just make sure you follow the given directions or it won't be as effective.

For grease marks caused by substances like salad dressing or cooking oils, simply rub a stick of white chalk into the stain to absorb the offending spot and then run it through the washer again.

Adding baking soda to the wash and then running the garment through again is another effective method for getting rid of oil or grease stains.

If that annoying oil stain still hasn't budged, consider rubbing some corn starch directly into it and washing it yet again.

Occasionally, kids or crafty adults get a little overzealous with glue sticks -- and their clothes pay the price. Unfortunately, glue can leave a stain even after the substance has been peeled or scraped off. Acetone, which is found in nail polish remover, is generally very effective at getting rid of glue-based blemishes. Make sure the fabric you're treating is colorfast and machine washable, though, since acetone can cause the fabric to become further discolored.

Bleach is very harsh and often less effective than most stain removal aids, so try to avoid using it when possible. If you feel like it's your only option, though, start with diluted oxygen bleach and move on to chlorine bleach if necessary.

Really old, stubborn stains sometimes respond best to liquid glycerin. Rub it in, let it soak and then launder again.

Whatever you do, try to avoid putting stained items in the dryer because the heat often causes the discoloration to set permanently.

