How to Clean Gold Jewelry Without Causing Damage

After you have evaluated your jewelry, here are the steps to take to clean your pieces.

Step 1: Prepare a Cleaning Solution

Fill a small bowl with warm water and add a few drops of mild dish soap. Stir the mixture gently to create a soapy solution. This will help break down any dirt or oils on your gold jewelry without harming the metal.

Step 2: Soak the Jewelry

Place your gold jewelry into the soapy water and let it soak for about 10 to 15 minutes. This will loosen any built-up grime, making it easier to clean. Try to only soak one or two pieces at a time, so they have plenty of space.

Step 3: Gently Scrub With a Soft Toothbrush

Use a soft-bristled toothbrush to gently scrub the jewelry, focusing on crevices where dirt may be trapped. Avoid using excessive force — especially on gold-plated jewelry, as scrubbing too hard can wear away the thin layer of gold. A soft toothbrush is ideal for reaching small, intricate details.

Step 4: Rinse and Dry

After scrubbing, rinse your jewelry under warm water to remove any remaining soap. Be sure to plug the drain if cleaning over a sink to prevent accidental loss.

Pat the jewelry dry with a soft cloth and let it air-dry completely before storing.

Step 5: Store Properly in a Jewelry Box

Once dry, store your gold jewelry in a jewelry box to prevent scratches. Keeping each piece separate will help avoid tangling. Proper storage is key to maintaining gold jewelry for years to come.