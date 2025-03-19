How to Clean Gold Jewelry Without Causing Damage

By: Yara Simón  |  Mar 19, 2025
Keep harsh chemicals away from your gold pieces and clean them gently. Jakub Ustrzycki / Shutterstock

Gold jewelry is a timeless accessory, but over time, it can lose its shine due to dirt, oils, and everyday wear. Whether you own solid gold jewelry or gold-plated jewelry, keeping it clean will help maintain its beauty.

The good news is that you can learn how to clean gold jewelry at home with just a few simple steps.

Because gold is a soft metal, it requires gentle cleaning methods to avoid damage. Using the right products and techniques will prevent gold jewelry tarnish and keep your pieces looking radiant. Follow these steps to restore your jewelry’s shine safely.

Cleaning Your Gold Jewelry

Cleaning your gold jewelry is a straightforward process, but there are a few things to consider. There are some cleaning solutions you should avoid, such as baking soda and ammonia, which can be too harsh on your jewelry.

Also, ensure your jewelry is in good shape before you start the process. For example, you don't want to risk loose gemstones falling off during the cleaning process.

How to Clean Gold Jewelry

After you have evaluated your jewelry, here are the steps to take to clean your pieces.

Step 1: Prepare a Cleaning Solution

Fill a small bowl with warm water and add a few drops of mild dish soap. Stir the mixture gently to create a soapy solution. This will help break down any dirt or oils on your gold jewelry without harming the metal.

Step 2: Soak the Jewelry

Place your gold jewelry into the soapy water and let it soak for about 10 to 15 minutes. This will loosen any built-up grime, making it easier to clean. Try to only soak one or two pieces at a time, so they have plenty of space.

Step 3: Gently Scrub With a Soft Toothbrush

Use a soft-bristled toothbrush to gently scrub the jewelry, focusing on crevices where dirt may be trapped. Avoid using excessive force — especially on gold-plated jewelry, as scrubbing too hard can wear away the thin layer of gold. A soft toothbrush is ideal for reaching small, intricate details.

Step 4: Rinse and Dry

After scrubbing, rinse your jewelry under warm water to remove any remaining soap. Be sure to plug the drain if cleaning over a sink to prevent accidental loss.

Pat the jewelry dry with a soft cloth and let it air-dry completely before storing.

Step 5: Store Properly in a Jewelry Box

Once dry, store your gold jewelry in a jewelry box to prevent scratches. Keeping each piece separate will help avoid tangling. Proper storage is key to maintaining gold jewelry for years to come.

How Often Should You Clean Gold Jewelry?

To keep your gold jewelry looking its best, clean it every few weeks if worn daily. For pieces that are only worn occasionally, a deep cleaning every few months should be sufficient. Regular maintenance, along with proper storage, will help preserve the beauty of both pure gold and gold alloys.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

