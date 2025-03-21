How to Clean Jewelry of All Types

" " An old, soft toothbrush can help you gently clean your jewelry without putting any loose stones at risk. Kwangmoozaa / Shutterstock

Jewelry can lose its shine over time due to dirt, oils and everyday wear, but a good cleaning can restore its sparkle. Whether you have solid gold, sterling silver jewelry or costume jewelry, knowing how to clean jewelry properly helps maintain its beauty.

With just a few household items, you can safely refresh your favorite pieces.

Advertisement

The type of jewelry dictates the cleaning technique you'll use so you can prevent damage. Using the right jewelry cleaner and tools will ensure your jewelry remains in top condition, whether you're dealing with freshwater pearls or metal settings.