How to Clean Jewelry of All Types

Freshwater pearls are delicate and require gentle cleaning methods to maintain their natural luster. Unlike other jewelry, pearls are organic gemstones; harsh chemicals can cause damage.
1. Gather Your Cleaning Supplies
To clean freshwater pearls, you'll need:
- A soft microfiber cloth
- Mild dish soap
- Lukewarm water
- A small bowl
- Cotton swabs (for crevices)
2. Wipe Pearls After Every Wear
After wearing, gently wipe your freshwater pearls with a dry microfiber cloth to remove body oils, sweat and dirt. This simple step helps prevent buildup and extends the pearls' lifespan.
3. Prepare a Gentle Cleaning Solution
Fill a small bowl with lukewarm water and add a drop of mild dish soap. Avoid using harsh cleaners, bleach and ammonia, as they can dull or damage the pearl's surface.
4. Clean the Pearls with a Soft Cloth
Dip a microfiber cloth into the soapy water, wring it out and gently wipe each pearl. If dirt is stuck in hard-to-reach areas, use a cotton swab lightly dampened with the solution.
5. Rinse and Dry Thoroughly
Dampen a clean microfiber cloth with fresh water and wipe away any soapy residue. Place jewelry flat on a soft towel and let them air dry completely before storing them.
