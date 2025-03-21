How to Clean Jewelry of All Types

By: Yara Simón  |  Mar 21, 2025
An old, soft toothbrush can help you gently clean your jewelry without putting any loose stones at risk. Kwangmoozaa / Shutterstock

Jewelry can lose its shine over time due to dirt, oils and everyday wear, but a good cleaning can restore its sparkle. Whether you have solid gold, sterling silver jewelry or costume jewelry, knowing how to clean jewelry properly helps maintain its beauty.

With just a few household items, you can safely refresh your favorite pieces.

The type of jewelry dictates the cleaning technique you'll use so you can prevent damage. Using the right jewelry cleaner and tools will ensure your jewelry remains in top condition, whether you're dealing with freshwater pearls or metal settings.

Contents
  1. How to Clean Gold Jewelry
  2. How to Clean Costume Jewelry
  3. How to Clean Sterling Silver Jewelry
  4. How to Clean Freshwater Pearls

How to Clean Gold Jewelry

Choosing the right method can ensure you don't scratch your gold jewelry.

1. Gather Your Supplies

To clean your gold jewelry, you'll need:

  • A bowl of warm water
  • Mild dishwashing liquid
  • A soft toothbrush
  • A microfiber cloth or soft cotton cloth

2. Prepare a Soapy Solution

Fill a small bowl with warm water and add a few drops of mild dish soap. Mix gently to create a soapy solution that will help loosen dirt and oils from your jewelry.

3. Soak the Gold Jewelry

Place your gold jewelry in the soapy water and let it soak for 10 to 15 minutes. This helps break down built-up dirt, sweat and residue.

4. Gently Scrub With a Soft Brush

Use a soft toothbrush to scrub the jewelry, focusing on crevices and intricate details. Avoid using hard brushes or abrasive materials, as they may scratch the gold.

5. Rinse Thoroughly

Rinse the jewelry under lukewarm water to remove any soap residue. Make sure to do this over a strainer or a bowl to prevent small pieces from slipping down the drain.

6. Dry and Polish

Use a microfiber cloth or soft cotton cloth to dry and buff the jewelry. This restores the shine and prevents water spots from forming.

How to Clean Costume Jewelry

Costume jewelry adds flair to any outfit, but over time, it can tarnish, fade or collect dirt. A gentle cleaning method can prevent damage. Follow this step-by-step guide to clean your costume jewelry safely and restore its shine.

1. Gather Your Supplies

To clean costume jewelry, you'll need:

  • A soft microfiber cloth
  • Mild dish soap
  • A bowl of warm water
  • A soft toothbrush or cotton swab

2. Wipe Jewelry With a Dry Cloth

Before using water, wipe your costume jewelry with a microfiber cloth to remove dust and surface oils.

3. Prepare a Gentle Cleaning Solution

Fill a small bowl with lukewarm water and add a few drops of mild dish soap. Mix gently to create a safe cleaning solution that won't damage the jewelry's plating or stones.

4. Spot Clean With a Soft Brush

Dip a soft bristle toothbrush or cotton swab into the soapy water and gently clean hard-to-reach areas. Be extra careful around gemstones, rhinestones or glued pieces.

5. Rinse With a Damp Cloth

Instead of soaking, dampen a microfiber cloth with clean water and wipe the jewelry to remove soap residue. Never submerge costume jewelry in water, as it can cause the metal to tarnish or rust.

6. Dry and Polish

Use a dry microfiber cloth to remove excess moisture and buff the jewelry for extra shine. Let it air dry completely before storing it to prevent water damage.

How to Clean Sterling Silver Jewelry

Sterling silver jewelry and accessories can tarnish over time due to exposure to air, moisture and everyday wear. Luckily, you can restore its shine with simple at-home cleaning methods.

1. Gather Your Cleaning Supplies

To clean sterling silver jewelry, you'll need:

  • Mild dish soap
  • Warm water
  • Soft microfiber cloth
  • Baking soda and white vinegar (for deep cleaning)
  • Soft toothbrush
  • Silver polish (optional for extra shine)

2. Wash With Warm Soapy Water

Mix a few drops of mild dish soap with warm water. Dip a soft cloth in the soapy solution and gently wipe the sterling silver to remove dirt and oils. Avoid using harsh chemicals that can strip the silver's finish.

3. Use a Baking Soda Paste for Tarnish Removal

For tarnished sterling silver, make a paste using three parts baking soda and one part water. Gently rub the paste onto the silver with a soft cloth or toothbrush, then rinse jewelry with lukewarm water.

4. Polish for Extra Shine

Buff the sterling silver with a jewelry polishing cloth to restore its luster. You can also use silver polish for a professional-grade shine.

How to Clean Freshwater Pearls

Freshwater pearls are delicate and require gentle cleaning methods to maintain their natural luster. Unlike other jewelry, pearls are organic gemstones; harsh chemicals can cause damage.

1. Gather Your Cleaning Supplies

To clean freshwater pearls, you'll need:

  • A soft microfiber cloth
  • Mild dish soap
  • Lukewarm water
  • A small bowl
  • Cotton swabs (for crevices)

2. Wipe Pearls After Every Wear

After wearing, gently wipe your freshwater pearls with a dry microfiber cloth to remove body oils, sweat and dirt. This simple step helps prevent buildup and extends the pearls' lifespan.

3. Prepare a Gentle Cleaning Solution

Fill a small bowl with lukewarm water and add a drop of mild dish soap. Avoid using harsh cleaners, bleach and ammonia, as they can dull or damage the pearl's surface.

4. Clean the Pearls with a Soft Cloth

Dip a microfiber cloth into the soapy water, wring it out and gently wipe each pearl. If dirt is stuck in hard-to-reach areas, use a cotton swab lightly dampened with the solution.

5. Rinse and Dry Thoroughly

Dampen a clean microfiber cloth with fresh water and wipe away any soapy residue. Place jewelry flat on a soft towel and let them air dry completely before storing them.

