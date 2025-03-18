How to Clean Nespresso Vertuo Machines in 6 Simple Steps

" " Regular maintenance with clean water will keep your machine brewing a fine cup of coffee. Bestravelvideo / Shutterstock

Unlike Nespresso's Original line of coffee makers, which makes espresso-based drinks, Nespresso's Vertuo system uses centrifusion technology to extract coffee and create a thick, rich cream. That means that the capsule is spinning at high speed.

Learning how to clean Nespresso Vertuo machines ensures that every cup of coffee tastes fresh and delicious. Regular maintenance also helps prevent coffee grounds buildup, keeps the coffee outlet clear and extends the lifespan of your coffee maker.

Advertisement

Follow this step-by-step guide to keep your coffee machine in top shape.