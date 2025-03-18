How to Clean Nespresso Vertuo Machines in 6 Simple Steps

By: Ada Tseng  |  Mar 18, 2025
Regular maintenance with clean water will keep your machine brewing a fine cup of coffee. Bestravelvideo / Shutterstock

Unlike Nespresso's Original line of coffee makers, which makes espresso-based drinks, Nespresso's Vertuo system uses centrifusion technology to extract coffee and create a thick, rich cream. That means that the capsule is spinning at high speed.

Learning how to clean Nespresso Vertuo machines ensures that every cup of coffee tastes fresh and delicious. Regular maintenance also helps prevent coffee grounds buildup, keeps the coffee outlet clear and extends the lifespan of your coffee maker.

Follow this step-by-step guide to keep your coffee machine in top shape.

  1. Step 1: Empty and Clean the Drip Tray and Cup Support
  2. Step 2: Rinse the Water Reservoir
  3. Step 3: Empty the Capsule Container
  4. Step 4: Run a Cleaning Cycle
  5. Step 5: Perform the Descaling Process
  6. Step 6: Wipe Down the Machine
  7. More Tips

Step 1: Empty and Clean the Drip Tray and Cup Support

Start by removing and emptying the drip tray and cup support. Wash them with soapy water and rinse with warm water to remove any coffee residue. Or you could put them in the top drawer of your dishwasher.

Wipe it dry with a soft cloth before placing it back in the machine.

Step 2: Rinse the Water Reservoir

Remove the water tank and lid and rinse them thoroughly with warm water. If needed, wash them with soapy water to remove any buildup — or put them in the top drawer of your dishwasher.

Fill the water tank with fresh water before reattaching it to your Nespresso machine.

Step 3: Empty the Capsule Container

After a Vertuo capsule is used, the machine automatically ejects it into an internal container. This container needs to be emptied periodically.

Step 4: Run a Cleaning Cycle

Run the automatic cleaning process in your Vertuo, as per the machine's instructions. This should take about seven minutes.

Place a large container under the coffee outlet to catch any liquid. This will flush out any remaining coffee residue and ensure a clean brewing path.

Repeat every day (or at least a couple times a week).

Step 5: Perform the Descaling Process

For deeper cleaning, especially if you notice buildup, descale your machine using the Nespresso Descaling Kit.

Fill the water tank with the solution and run the descaling cycle as instructed in the user manual. This step removes mineral deposits and keeps your coffee machine running smoothly.

After completing the descaling process, refill the water reservoir with fresh water and run another cleaning cycle to remove any leftover solution.

Repeat every 3 months or after 300 capsules. Do it more often if you have hard water. Some Vertuo machines will have warning lights, and an alert appears when it's time to descale.

Step 6: Wipe Down the Machine

Use a soft cloth to wipe the exterior of your Nespresso machine, paying close attention to the coffee outlet. This prevents dust and coffee residue from accumulating.

More Tips

  • The Nespresso YouTube channel has video guides for how to maintain, clean and descale all different types of Nespresso Vertuo machines.
  • If your Vertuo machine has a steam wand, it should be wiped clean and purged each time you use it to avoid a buildup of heated milk residue.
  • If your Vertuo machine has an in-built milk solution, you can disassemble all the parts and throw it in the upper part of your dishwasher or soak in hot water and mild detergent for at least 30 minutes.
  • You can try DIY cleaning solutions, but be careful not to use abrasive cleaners that will damage your machine. For example, Nespresso's website warns against using white vinegar (or any vinegar, really) to descale the machine.
  • Wash your hands thoroughly after using any chemical solutions, and keep the cleaning agents away from children.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

