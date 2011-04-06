How to Clean Pergo Floors

There are a lot of ways to clean Pergo floors. Whichever way you decide to clean your floor, remember to dry your Pergo floor immediately after cleaning, and not to use too much water when you mop. Laminate floors are easy to care for. Here are a couple of alternative solutions for keeping your Pergo laminate floors clean. You'll need a few of the following:

Vinegar

Water

Ammonia

32-ounce (1-liter) spray bottle

Damp mop

Dry mop or towels

Pergo Floor Cleaner

Swiffer Wet Jet

Windex

Clean towels or clean white cloths

Any one of these methods will get your Pergo floors clean:

Damp mop your Pergo floor with a mixture of 1 cup (250 milliliter) vinegar to 1 gallon (3.8 liters) warm water. You can also use a mixture of 1/3 cup (84 milliliter) ammonia to 1 gallon (3.8 liters) warm water. Dry the floor after mopping, using a dry mop or towels.

Fill a spray bottle with the vinegar/water or ammonia/water solution. Spray the floor and wipe up with a mop, and dry with towels or a dry mop.

Use Pergo Floor Cleaner -- just follow the directions.

Use a Swiffer Wet Jet with the regular Swiffer Cleaner (not the Swiffer Cleaner for hardwood floors). Don't use the wet jet to spray the liquid. Just dampen the Swiffer cloth with the Swiffer Cleaner and go over the floor. Dry the floor after mopping, using a dry mop or towels.

Spray Windex directly on the floor and wipe with a clean, dry cloth or mop.

To remove stains, you'll need one or more of the following:

Lukewarm water

Ammonia and water

Pergo Floor Cleaner

Acetone or nail polish remover

Denatured alcohol

Blunt plastic scraper

Treat the stains as follows: