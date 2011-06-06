How to Clean Pool Table Felt

The game of pool is quite old. The game has many terminologies, rules and regulations, but the basic game is as follows. Pool is played on a special table, which has a felt-covered top with pockets at the corners and in the middle of each side. There are nine colored, numbered balls that are set up in a triangular shape at one end of the table. You place a white ball at the other end of the table, which will be used to "hit" the other balls. You must touch the white ball with the tip of a stick, called a cue stick, so that the ball hits one of the colored balls, knocking it into one of the pockets. If you knocked the ball into the pocket, you continue trying to knock more balls into pockets until none are left [source: Ace Billiards League].

People often drink while playing pool. Consequently, drinks spill on the felt, and the felt needs to be cleaned. If you catch the stain while it's fresh, just rub a lint-free cloth over the stain and blot it up. If necessary, blot the spot with some cold water. However, the stains often go unnoticed for some time.

You can clean stained pool table felt the same way you clean other felt items.

Loosen the dirt and dust with a soft brush, moving the brush in a counterclockwise direction. Don't scrub the felt too hard or you might cause a bald spot on the felt [source: Morgan].

Place some cornstarch powder on grease spots or beer stains. Let it sit for 15 minutes, and then brush off the residue [source: Noggin Tops].