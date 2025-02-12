How to Clean Quartz Countertops in 5 Easy Steps

" " While we respect the concentration, cleaning quartz countertops isn't that difficult. ChristopherBernard / Getty Images

Quartz counters are a fantastic choice for kitchen countertops due to their durability, stain resistance and elegant appearance. Unlike marble countertops, quartz surfaces are nonporous, making them easy to clean and maintain.

They're also conveniently scratch resistant, and learning how to clean quartz countertops will keep them looking their best.

Advertisement

Maintaining quartz countertops doesn't have to be complicated or time-consuming. With the right approach and cleaning tools, you can tackle everyday messes and even tough stains without damaging the surface. Let's walk through the steps to clean and care for your beautiful quartz countertops.