How to Clean Quartz Countertops in 5 Easy Steps

By: Mack Hayden  |  Feb 12, 2025
While we respect the concentration, cleaning quartz countertops isn't that difficult. ChristopherBernard / Getty Images

Quartz counters are a fantastic choice for kitchen countertops due to their durability, stain resistance and elegant appearance. Unlike marble countertops, quartz surfaces are nonporous, making them easy to clean and maintain.

They're also conveniently scratch resistant, and learning how to clean quartz countertops will keep them looking their best.

Advertisement

Maintaining quartz countertops doesn't have to be complicated or time-consuming. With the right approach and cleaning tools, you can tackle everyday messes and even tough stains without damaging the surface. Let's walk through the steps to clean and care for your beautiful quartz countertops.

Contents
  1. Step 1: Gather Your Cleaning Supplies
  2. Step 2: Wipe Down the Surface
  3. Step 3: Mix a Cleaning Solution
  4. Step 4: Handle Tough Stains
  5. Step 5: Polish
  6. Regular Maintenance

Step 1: Gather Your Cleaning Supplies

Before you begin, collect your supplies. You'll need:

  • Mild dish soap
  • Warm water
  • A spray bottle
  • A soft cloth or microfiber cloth
  • A non-abrasive sponge

Avoid using harsh chemicals, abrasive cleaners or oven cleaner, as they can damage the quartz surface and dull its finish.

Advertisement

Step 2: Wipe Down the Surface

Start by wiping down your quartz counters to remove crumbs, dust and surface debris. Use a microfiber cloth or a soft cloth dampened with warm water and a small amount of mild dish soap. Gently wipe the surface in a circular motion to avoid scratching the quartz surface.

Advertisement

Step 3: Mix a Cleaning Solution

For regular cleaning, mix a simple solution of warm water and mild dish soap in a spray bottle. Lightly spray the cleaning solution onto the quartz surface and wipe it down with a microfiber cloth. This gentle approach is perfect for maintaining quartz countertops and preserving their shine.

Advertisement

Step 4: Handle Tough Stains

If you encounter tough stains, avoid using abrasive cleaners or harsh chemicals. Instead, apply a small amount of glass cleaner directly to the stain and let it sit for a few minutes. Use a soft cloth to gently scrub the area, working in a circular motion to lift the stain without scratching the surface.

Address Grease and Sticky Spots

For grease or sticky residue, mix a slightly stronger cleaning solution using warm water and dish soap. Dampen a non-abrasive sponge with the mixture and gently scrub the affected area. Be sure to rinse thoroughly with clean water and dry with a microfiber cloth to prevent streaks.

Advertisement

Avoid Heat and Harsh Products

Quartz countertops are durable and stain resistant, but they're not immune to damage from hot pans or harsh chemicals. Always use trivets or heat pads under hot pans to protect the quartz surface from thermal shock.

Additionally, avoid cleaning products like oven cleaner or abrasive sponges, which can damage the countertop materials.

Advertisement

Step 5: Polish

To keep your quartz counters looking their best, finish with a quick polish. Use a clean microfiber cloth to buff the surface gently, restoring its natural luster. This step helps maintain the beauty of your kitchen countertops while keeping them streak-free.

Advertisement

Regular Maintenance

Maintaining quartz countertops involves consistent cleaning and care. Wipe up spills immediately, use gentle cleaning products and avoid placing sharp objects directly on the surface. With these simple practices, you'll enjoy your beautiful quartz countertops for years to come.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

Advertisement

Citation

Advertisement

Loading...