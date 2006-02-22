How to Clean Small Kitchen Appliances

The little machines that line up along our kitchen countertops or park themselves in appliance corrals save us time and effort when we cook. Most small kitchen appliances are designed to be easy to clean, but they still require some work.

This article provides excellent suggestions and guidelines for cleaning these small kitchen appliances, including blenders, coffeemakers, electric can openers, garbage disposals, toasters, and waffle irons. You'll learn how to get rid of stuck-on food, eliminate odors, and more.

Advertisement

In the next section, we'll start by talking about a small appliance that can get particularly messy: the blender.