How to Clean Stainless Steel in 7 Simple Steps

Here's how you can attack stubborn stains:

1. Wipe Down With a Damp Cloth

Begin by wiping the stainless steel surface with a damp cloth to remove loose dirt, dust or grime. Use warm water and a soft microfiber cloth to avoid scratching the stainless steel finish. This quick step prepares the surface for a deeper clean.

Advertisement

2. Use Dish Soap for Routine Cleaning

For everyday grime on stainless steel appliances, mix a few drops of dish soap with warm water. Dip a soft cloth into the solution, wring it out and gently clean the surface. Be sure to follow the grain of the stainless steel finish to avoid streaks, and rinse with a damp cloth to remove soap residue.

3. Tackle Tough Stains With Baking Soda

For tougher spots or stains, sprinkle a small amount of baking soda directly onto the area. Dampen a soft cloth and gently scrub the spot in the direction of the grain. Rinse with warm water and dry thoroughly.

4. Polish with Stainless Steel Cleaner

For an extra shine, use a stainless steel cleaner or stainless steel wipes. Spray or apply the cleaner onto a soft cloth, not directly onto the surface, to avoid overspray. Buff the surface in the direction of the grain to keep your stainless steel appliances clean and gleaming.

5. Use Olive Oil for a Natural Shine

If you prefer a natural approach, apply a small amount of olive oil to a soft cloth or paper towel. Gently rub it onto the stainless steel surface, following the grain. This not only adds shine but also helps reduce the appearance of fingerprints.

6. Clean Glass and Stainless Steel Combos

For appliances with glass and stainless steel components, use a glass cleaner on the glass parts and a damp cloth or stainless steel cleaner for the steel sections. Make sure to keep the cleaning solutions separate to maintain the integrity of both finishes.

7. Dry and Buff

After cleaning, use a clean microfiber cloth or soft cloth to dry and buff the stainless steel surface. This step removes any remaining streaks or water spots, leaving your stainless steel appliances sparkling.

By following these simple steps, cleaning stainless steel appliances and cookware becomes a breeze. Whether you use commercial products or natural solutions like baking soda and olive oil, these methods ensure your stainless steel items look as good as new.