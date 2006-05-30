Home & Garden
How to Clean Windows

by Editors of Consumer Guide
To find streaks, wash one side with horizontal strokes and the other with vertical strokes.
Windows look best if they are cleaned on a regular basis, at least twice a year on the inside and outside. Here are some useful techniques for cleaning windows:

  • Wash one side of a window with horizontal strokes and the other side with vertical strokes so you can pinpoint which side of the window has a streak.
  • Use a squeegee on a long handle or a sponge/squeegee combination to prevent streaks on large windows.
  • Eliminate tiny scratches on glass by polishing the affected areas with toothpaste.
  • Washing windows should be done on a cloudy day, because direct sunlight dries cleaning solutions before you can polish the glass properly.
  • Use a soft toothbrush or cotton swab to clean corners. ­ ­
  • To give an extra shine to window glass, polish it with well-washed cotton T-shirts or old cloth diapers. Or rub a clean blackboard eraser over a freshly washed and dried window to give it a diamond-bright shine.
  • Polish windows to a sparkling shine with crumpled newspaper. The paper also leaves a film that's resistant to dirt.
  • Wash windows from the top down to prevent drips.
  • R­ememb­er that window cleaners pose a threat to woodwork. Don't let them drip on the windowsill where they can harm the paint or varnish.

