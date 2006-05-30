How to Clean Windows

Windows look best if they are cleaned on a regular basis, at least twice a year on the inside and outside. Here are some useful techniques for cleaning windows:
- Wash one side of a window with horizontal strokes and the other side with vertical strokes so you can pinpoint which side of the window has a streak.
- Use a squeegee on a long handle or a sponge/squeegee combination to prevent streaks on large windows.
- Eliminate tiny scratches on glass by polishing the affected areas with toothpaste.
- Washing windows should be done on a cloudy day, because direct sunlight dries cleaning solutions before you can polish the glass properly.
- Use a soft toothbrush or cotton swab to clean corners.
- To give an extra shine to window glass, polish it with well-washed cotton T-shirts or old cloth diapers. Or rub a clean blackboard eraser over a freshly washed and dried window to give it a diamond-bright shine.
- Polish windows to a sparkling shine with crumpled newspaper. The paper also leaves a film that's resistant to dirt.
- Wash windows from the top down to prevent drips.
- Remember that window cleaners pose a threat to woodwork. Don't let them drip on the windowsill where they can harm the paint or varnish.