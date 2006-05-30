How to Clean Windows

Wash one side of a window with horizontal strokes and the other side with vertical strokes so you can pinpoint which side of the window has a streak.

Use a squeegee on a long handle or a sponge/squeegee combination to prevent streaks on large windows.

Eliminate tiny scratches on glass by polishing the affected areas with toothpaste.

Washing windows should be done on a cloudy day, because direct sunlight dries cleaning solutions before you can polish the glass properly.

Use a soft toothbrush or cotton swab to clean corners. ­ ­

To give an extra shine to window glass, polish it with well-washed cotton T-shirts or old cloth diapers. Or rub a clean blackboard eraser over a freshly washed and dried window to give it a diamond-bright shine.

Polish windows to a sparkling shine with crumpled newspaper. The paper also leaves a film that's resistant to dirt.

Wash windows from the top down to prevent drips.