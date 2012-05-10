How to Clean Your Room in a Fast and Fun Way

Move yourself (more) --Play upbeat music to keep your body and brain going. A fast-paced song will help lift your feet, and a steady beat gives focus to your task. You may be surprised at how quickly you can clean a room when you're singing along to your favorite pop star! Added bonus: Exercising without going to the gym!

Challenge yourself -- If you're a person who likes a good competition, try to make a cleaning challenge. Can you vacuum the floor in less than five minutes? Did you change the sheets in less time than the commercial ran on TV? By giving yourself small hurdles, you can accomplish your entire task in a surprisingly short period of time.

Reward yourself -- Use something you love, like a cup of coffee or watching your favorite reality show, as motivation to get the job done. You might watch the show anyway, but won't you be more satisfied when you've accomplished your task beforehand?