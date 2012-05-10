10 Cleaning Chores Best Left to Professionals

" " No matter how dedicated a cleaner you are, you're going to need professional help from time to time. Hemera/ Thinkstock

There probably aren't too many people out there who get absolutely no outside assistance with housecleaning. Even if you don't splurge on a regular cleaning service, you've most likely hired a pro at some point to handle a chore you didn't have the time or inclination to tackle yourself. No matter how dedicated a cleaner you are, you're going to need help from time to time.

As we see it, there are three basic categories of household chores.

Daily or weekly tasks : dishes, dusting, toilets, showers, laundry, sweeping, vacuuming

Occasional, more time-consuming chores : windows, draperies, carpets, floor refinishing

Infrequent or emergency-situation jobs: chimneys, mold, gutters

Most of us go DIY for daily or weekly chores. Even if you use a housekeeping service because you need a little help with the laundry or despise cleaning bathrooms, you probably do end up scrubbing a tub or folding clothes from time to time. Plenty of people also steam their own carpets and climb onto their roofs to clean gutters -- but they, frankly, are probably just a little bit crazy. We're here to give you the go-ahead to call the pros for certain tasks in those last two categories that are just too time-sucking, annoying or downright dangerous to attempt on your own.

Don't feel guilty about it. It's better to spend some money than to injure yourself playing chimney sweep or to inhale toxic spores while removing black mold from your basement. If you can afford it, you shouldn't even waste a Saturday washing windows. Get out there and enjoy your life!

Here's our list of 10 cleaning chores that you have our permission to skip.