How to Get Dry Erase Marker Out Of Clothes

By: HowStuffWorks.com Contributors  |  Updated: Mar 31, 2021

markers on clothes
Don't sweat it if your kid gets some dry erase marker on their clothes. You can get it out. Stanislaw Pytel/Getty Images

Wet erase markers are made with water soluble dyes, are intended to be used on laminated surfaces, and can be removed with a damp cloth. In contrast to this, dry erase markers are not water soluble, are intended for use on non-porous materials, such as porcelain or glass, and are not washable. Dry erase ink contains pigments and release agents. When these small particles of color come in contact with clothing fibers they become trapped in the fiber and do not come out. However all is not lost. Here's how to get dry erase stains out of your clothing.

  1. Place several paper towels on a table. Place the stained clothing, stain side down, on the towels. The stain should be directly on top of the paper towels.
  2. Apply rubbing alcohol around the stained area that you see from the back of the clothing, using a sponge. Then dab alcohol straight onto the stain, again from the back of the garment, using a sponge.
  3. Continue rubbing the stain, changing the paper towels as they get wet. You will see the paper towels absorb the stain. Repeat this process until you can't see the stain any longer.
  4. Rinse the garment thoroughly with clean water.
  5. Wash and launder the garment as usual [source: Good Housekeeping].

You can sometimes remove dry erase marker by pre-treating the garment with a stain remover, such as Shout, and then washing the garment as usual.

Originally Published: May 17, 2011

Clean Dry Erase Board FAQ

How do you restore a whiteboard?
You can restore a whiteboard by cleaning your erasers thoroughly so that it cleans the whiteboard surface properly. Additionally, a damp microfiber cloth can help clean the board better.
What can I use to remove permanent marker?
A permanent marker stain can be quite difficult to remove. However, the situation can be rectified by using a bit of vinegar or rubbing alcohol on the surface.
How do you clean a badly stained whiteboard?
The easiest way to clean a badly stained whiteboard is to use a fresh dry erase marker. Cover the stains completely by drawing over them, then erase the board with a clothor a felt eraser.
How do you fix a whiteboard that won't clean up?
Isopropyl alcohol works like a charm even on the most stubborn stains. Mix it with water to make a DIY cleaner, increasing the quantity of the alcohol if the stains persist.
How do I make a whiteboard spray?
Whiteboard sprays help clean the surface of a whiteboard. You can make a spray by mixing an equal amount of water and white vinegar. Let it sit for a few minutes and use where necessary on the whiteboard.
