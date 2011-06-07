How to Get Gum Off Shoes

Chewing gum is one of the oldest candies known to man, and was first produced from a latex sap (chicle) found inside a sapodilla tree [source: International Gum Association]. Today all chewing gums have the same basic ingredients: gum base, softeners, sweeteners and flavoring. Gum manufacturers use different flavorings, hence the different tastes. However, chewing gum is not all fun. If you get it stuck to your clothes or the bottom of your shoe, it's not easy to remove. Here are some tips to get gum off your shoes.

Freezer Put the shoe in a plastic bag. Wrap the bag tightly against the shoe and close the bag well. Put the shoe into the freezer for about one hour. When you take the shoe out of the bag, you will see that the gum is stuck to the bag.

Ice cubes Put the shoe in a plastic bag with Put the shoe in a plastic bag with ice cubes. Make sure the ice cubes only touch the soles or the heels, or you may damage the shoe. Press the bag so that the ice cubes press against the gum. Hold it there for a while, so the ice cubes freeze the gum. When the gum is frozen, remove it with a knife.

WD-40 Spray the gum with WD-40 and wait one minute. The gum should come off with a paper towel [source: Spray the gum with WD-40 and wait one minute. The gum should come off with a paper towel [source: Keenan ].

Peanut butter Apply a thick layer of creamy peanut butter to the gum. Leave the peanut butter in place for about 10 minutes. Rub a wire brush over the area to remove the gum. The peanut butter will pull the gum off along with it. When it's gone, clean the sole of the shoe with water [source: Apply a thick layer of creamy peanut butter to the gum. Leave the peanut butter in place for about 10 minutes. Rub a wire brush over the area to remove the gum. The peanut butter will pull the gum off along with it. When it's gone, clean the sole of the shoe with water [source: Do It Yourself ].