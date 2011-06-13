How to Make Dishwasher Powder

As the cost of commercial cleaning products continues to rise, more and more people are looking for a better way to save money and while saving the environment. One recent trend is making homemade soaps and cleaners like their grandparents did back in the old days [source: Soap Making Essentials].

In this article, we present two recipes for making your own dishwasher powder.

Advertisement

Recipe One

You'll need the following ingredients:

1 cup baking soda

1 cup Borax

¼ cup citric acid or two packets unsweetened lemon Kool-Aid

Essential fragrance oil

1-quart (946-milliliter) air-tight container

¼ cup table salt

Vinegar (for the rinse cycle) [source: Do it Yourself

Let's make the dishwasher powder:

Put all the dry ingredients in a container or stainless steel bowl and stir or shake them until thoroughly mixed. Add up to 30 drops of essential oil for fragrance and stir or shake until mixed. Transfer the powder to the container if you used a bowl to mix it. Scrape any food pieces form the dishes before putting them in the dishwasher. Put 1 tablespoon of dishwasher powder in the soap dispenser and fill the rinse dispenser with vinegar (if you have hard water). Run the dishwasher as usual [source: Do it Yourself ].

Recipe Two

You'll need the following ingredients:

One part borax

One part Arm and Hammer washing soda [source: Soap Making Essentials]

Let's make the dishwasher powder:

Mix the ingredients well and store in an airtight container Fill the soap dispenser of the dishwasher with the powder and add vinegar to the rinse dispenser. Run the dishwasher as usual [source: Soap Making Essentials].