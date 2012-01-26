How to Organize and Store Jewelry

" " Give everything its place and you'll no longer need to hunt down the matching earring! Zoonar/ Thinkstock

Whether you're a princess with pearls or a costume jewelry queen, it's always beneficial to have a good system in place to organize your jewelry. You may have a safe full of diamonds or a dresser drawer full of beaded necklaces, but either way, it's advisable that all jewelry is stored in a dry location with low humidity. Damp conditions tarnish silver and can also cause certain types of gold to corrode. This means jewelry storage in the bathroom is a no-no.

If you have a lot of gold and silver jewelry, especially if the pieces include diamonds, pearls or gemstones, your best bet for storage is a well-crafted jewelry box that has enough compartments to store each piece separately and an area to hang chains to keep them from tangling. Gold and silver pieces should be stored in individual cotton jewelry bags that will help reduce moisture while still allowing them to breathe. Diamonds are nearly impossible to scratch, but pearls and other softer gemstones are quite easy to gash, so never store them together. It doesn't hurt to put a moisture absorbing device in your jewelry box, like charcoal, white chalk or silica gel, either. You've probably noticed that silica gel packets often come with new shoes, so set them aside before you recycle the box. There's an exception to this rule when it comes to opals, though. They need to soak up moisture to avoid becoming too brittle.

If you have a number of expensive pieces, a locking jewelry box is a good idea, but a combination safe is an even more advisable investment. Not only will this protect against theft, but a fire-proof safe would also preserve your investment in case of fire. If you want to keep everything nice and organized, get a safe big enough to hold your jewelry boxes. The organizational system you choose largely depends on how you pick your jewelry for the day or evening. You can store like items together, or organize by occasion, such as casual and formal. You can group silver with silver and gold with gold, or keep all your emerald pieces in the same area. It really just depends on your preference.