How to Organize Kids' Toys

When it comes to keeping your house clean on a daily basis, the most important thing is to make sure everything is organized -- if everything has its place, there's an easy way to get it back there and have a room picked up in no time. But every house has those few areas that never seem to stay clean, and kids' bedrooms and playrooms are often high on that list. With so many stuffed animals, art supplies, games and building blocks, it can be difficult to keep everything put away. Figuring out the best way to organize your kids' toys can be the first step in minimizing clutter.

Chances are your kids have more toys than you know what to do with. Some they've outgrown and rarely play with and others are well-loved favorites that they -- or you -- can't bear to part with. If you're completely redoing your kids' playroom, you'll need to take stock of what you have and what you can throw out so you can find the best storage containers for the remaining toys [source: Today]. Storage containers should be durable, practical and easy for kids to use since you won't always be the one picking up [source: Good Housekeeping].

Once you have your system in place, it'll be much easier to maintain. You can break down your cleaning and organizing into different steps -- daily steps to pick up, weekly steps to deep clean and annual steps to weed out old toys. If you keep up with organizing -- and teach your kids to as well -- your playroom clutter will be manageable and you can worry about what's really important: having fun with your kids.

The first thing you'll need to do when organizing a playroom is to take stock of what you already have. Read on for tips on how to take that first step.