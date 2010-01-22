How to Organize Bills

When it comes to organizing your bills, the right computer software can sometimes make all the difference. The hard part may be choosing the right program. These days, some computer stores dedicate entire sections to software that promises to help you organize your finances and keep your bills under control. The problem is, some types of software can be too complicated for the average person. To be beneficial, something that's meant to help you organize your bills should be relatively simple to use and easy to understand.

Quicken is one example of a widely used personal finance program. It can help you organize all of your accounts in one place and set a budget -- it can even remind you when your bills are due. There are four different versions of the software. They range in price from $59.99 to $149.99. The cheapest version has enough features to help the average person keep his finances under control. But if you want to use the software to manage investments, a home business or a rental property, you'll have to spring for a more expensive version [source: Quicken].

Another software option is Moneydance. It costs $39.99, and includes some features -- such as online banking and bill payment -- at no extra charge. Almost anyone can use it, too, because Mac, Windows and Linux all support Moneydance software [source: Moneydance]. Aside from Quicken and Moneydance, there are also several free programs you can download online to help keep your bills organized. You may have to try out a few before you find one that actually works for you.

Shred Away When it comes time to get rid of old bank statements or financial records, it's never a good idea to just throw them in the trash. These types of documents can easily be used to steal your identity. Instead, you should shred them or tear them up by hand before discarding them [source: Consumer Credit Counseling Service].

