How to Maximize Storage Space

It's certain that there's space in your home that could be used for storage but isn't. All it will take­ is a little time and ingenuity to turn this prime real estate into useful storage space. What follows are myriad tips for creating that space. Read on.

Most new homes, and many old homes, have enclosed staircases, which hide valuable space. These can often be opened to create closets , niches, or even shelf space. Create a storage area by enclosing the underside of the staircase that leads to your basement. This can be a good space for a pantry , holiday decorations, or even children's toys

Put the space under a stairway to work. Construct a wheeled, wedge-shape container that fits into the farthest area under the steps.

Ready-made shelves can be installed just about anywhere to create storage for books and decorative items, toys, glassware, china, and just about anything that will fit on a 6- or 12-inch ledge. If you intend to store heavy items, make sure the brackets are securely anchored. ­

A hallway that's wide enough can double as a storage area if you line the walls with shelves or shallow cabinets.

Create a "closet" by storing bulky items such as golf clubs, skis, and camping equipment behind a decorative folding screen in a little-used corner.