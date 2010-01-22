How to Organize Seasonal Clothes

The best way to store off-season clothing is in large plastic bins. Use a different color for each season, but still be sure to label each bin its contents. Careful labeling allows you to find your clothing quickly. For example, all your winter sweaters should go in a bin color-coded for winter. Label and organize all your clothing this way.

Using bins also protects your clothing from pests. Mice and bugs are not likely to chew through plastic bins, especially since there is no food inside. And as long as the lids are properly secured, moths should also be deterred [source: Martha Stewart Living]. To keep your clothing smelling fresh, even after months in storage, consider adding a dryer sheet or a sachet of potpourri to each bin.

Decide where to store all the bins based on your availability of storage space. Some families store their off-season clothing in the attic or basement. Be sure the area you choose is safe from water damage. Store your items off the floor of your basement -- even on simple raised platforms -- to prevent mold and other problems. A bit of air circulation will help prevent mold, too. If you are concerned about this, you can drill a few tiny holes in your bins to encourage air circulation [source: HGTV].

If you have several children, store off-season clothing in a more accessible location. Consider building shelves in a laundry or utility room, or even in your garage. Because children grow constantly, it is helpful to have easy access to various sizes and seasons of clothing in the event of a growth spurt.

With your clothing stored and organized, you just may wear a wider variety of what you own. Perhaps your room, or your child's room, will look cleaner -- or even larger -- than it did before. No matter what, you will have a simple system for keeping your clothing organized and a sense of accomplishment for a job well done.

The 80-20 Rule The 80-20 rule can be applied to the contents of your closet. A common idea is that most people tend to wear 20 percent of their clothing 80 percent of the time. The remaining 80 percent represents special occasion clothing, clothing worn once and abandoned, and clothing that is just a bit too small. As you weed through your clothing, see how much of that 80 percent you can purge [source: Ewer].

