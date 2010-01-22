How to Organize Your Shopping Lists

With technology as accessible as it is today, you may have most of your life organized on your laptop or PDA. If this is the case, you may find a grocery list more useful if you can print it out from your computer or e-mail it to your PDA or cell phone. There are many different types of online programs and downloadable software available for you to try, and most are either free or relatively inexpensive.

Many nutrition Web sites will have a grocery list generator that you can use to make your list for the week. Not only can you use this to make a list for the upcoming week, but you can also save lists for your reference. If you have a couple of go-to meals, you can make a shopping list with those ingredients that you can pull up when in a pinch. Or if you have traditional holiday meals, you can save your lists and ensure that you don't make multiple trips to the grocery store during those hectic times [source: Meals Matter].

If you want something a bit more high tech, you can download software that stores recipes and helps you plan grocery lists. These programs can work as kitchen organizers as well, serving as cookbooks and meal planners. You can find some free downloads, but you may need to purchase the more extensive programs [source: Shop 'N Cook].

Using a Web site or a computer program can help you keep your grocery lists organized and easy to use. The more clear and concise your grocery list, the less time you'll spend in the store and the more time you can spend cooking and enjoying time with your family.

Eat Before You Go You may have heard this before, and that's because it's true: Don't shop on an empty stomach. When you're hungry, you're more likely to impulse buy and ignore your list. Have a full meal and then shop away [source: Zen Habits].

