How to Prevent Odors in Toilets

Sometimes, despite our best efforts, our attempts to keep the bathroom clean and smelling fresh just go down the toilet. Bubbly, foamy scrubs, battery-powered cleaning brushes, super-powered drops and good old-fashioned muscle power might get the toilet clean and odor-free for a time, but hours or even minutes later, it smells like a Porta-John.

We all know what causes odors in the bathroom, but what causes toilets to hold and re-create them over and over again? A constant state of wetness can be part of the problem, with curves and upside-down channels of cool porcelain creating a home for mold and bacteria growth. Not cleaning often enough is often a culprit, depending on the amount of traffic to your toilet. And the types of products used to clean the toilet and area around it also contribute.

Let's tackle this problem and flesh -- or flush -- out some ideas for preventing odors in the first place.