How to Clean a Shower With Little Effort

" " Make your shower a nice place to come to in the morning. iStockphoto.com /Clicknique

Cleaning and maintaining a bathroom is one of life's thankless tasks. A clean bathroom isn't something you really notice, but a dirty one sure is. The shower is typically front and center, and if it's dirty, then the rest of your bathroom will suffer. A dirty shower is a known source of foul smells, not to mention a total eyesore.

But let's face it: Putting a lot of effort into cleaning your shower isn't on the top of most people's list, perhaps because it's akin to chain gang labor. It's simply not fun to get on your hands and knees with a scrubbing pad and scouring powder, so it's tempting to draw the curtain and save it for another day. The good news is that there are ways to keep your shower nice and clean that don't involve heavy scrubbing and lots of elbow grease. Follow our tips to keep your shower clean without a lot of extra effort.