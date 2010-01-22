How to Prioritize Daily Errands

Prioritizing daily errands makes chores like grocery shopping much less stressful. Paul Burns/Digital Vision/ Getty Images

Everyday life can be chaotic sometimes. Between soccer practice and PTA meetings, grocery shopping and cooking dinner, running errands and paying bills, it can be easy to get overwhelmed. One way to avoid feeling stressed is to have a game plan ready. You may not need one every day, but on those days when you have a lot to do, prioritizing can help you get things done in a more efficient manner.

Once you have decided what is on the schedule for a given day, there are many tools and tricks that can help you get it all done. From simple lists to applications for your phone or computer, help can range from the very basic to high-tech. What works best for you is what you will end up sticking with.

Advertisement

Getting everything done may seem like an impossible task, but when you find ways to prioritize, you might find that some things are more important than others, and that some can be crossed off your list completely. It's all about knowing what needs to be done and finding the most efficient way to do it.

In this article, we'll cover tools and tips for putting your daily tasks in order and keeping track of them. So go ahead and make that list of what needs to be done, and then check out the next page for tips on how to clear everything off it in a more fun, efficient and cost-effective way.