How to Prioritize Daily Errands

Want a high tech way to track your daily errands? There are many software programs available to help you do this. Some are more advanced than others, allowing you to plot your errand destinations on a map or generating lists that can be exported to any number of handheld devices.

Here are a few home computer options to help you get started:

Advertisement

ListPro is a program for Windows that creates customizable to-do lists. Anything you enter can be shared on Web sites, transferred to your handheld Windows device or exported as a news feed [source: Ilium Software ].

AnyTime Organizer is another Windows-based program that allows you to organize appointments, errands, deadlines and more. You can customize your own personal datebook, and export data to a handheld device [source: Individual Software ].

BusyCal is a Mac operating systems application that helps you create a desktop calendar that can be synchronized and shared with others. You can create to-do lists and set up reminders for birthdays, anniversaries and due dates [source: Version Tracker ].

If you need something on the go, you could try Errand Tracker, an application for the iPhone and iPod Touch. This software allows you to organize all your to-do items and plots them on a map. As you complete an action, the program allows you to check it off the list and remove it from the map.

However you decide to organize your daily errands, it's important not to stretch yourself too thin. If you need to, pencil in a relaxing day at the spa or just some time to relax by yourself so you don't get overwhelmed.

For more information on keeping your daily tasks organized, visit the links below.

New Gadgets There is always some new gadget popping up that claims to make life easier. Here are a few unusual ones: AquaNotes is a waterproof pen and pad that sticks to the wall in your shower.

A LCD USB keychain, commonly used to store photos, also allows you to upload a JPEG version of your to-do list to carry around with you.

The Eco Media Player lets you listen to your music and look at your grocery list in an environmentally friendly way. This handheld media device allows you to generate your own power simply by turning a small crank. One minute of turning is supposed to create 40 minutes of power [source: McLaren ].

Related HowStuffWorks Articles

Sources