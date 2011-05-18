How to Remove Toilet Bowl Stains

Many homeowners are baffled by the stains they see in their toilets. They clean their bathrooms regularly and yet the toilet bowl has nasty brownish or yellow rings around it and on the bottom of the bowl, or stains running from below the rim to the water level. These stains are caused by a buildup of minerals from hard water [source: family handyman]. Many homes have hard water, which can cause damage to your toilet or sink and leave stubborn stains that are very difficult to remove. Toilets are made of porcelain, which is prone to picking up these stains and holding onto them. With the right know-how you can easily remove those stains. We will now give you a number of ways to get rid of those stains in your toilet bowl.
- Vinegar - If you're sick and tired of cleaning your bowl with harsh abrasives and strong smelling cleansers, try the vinegar solution. One method is to place three cups of vinegar into the toilet bowl and scrub the stains with a toilet brush. The other method is to put the vinegar into a spray bottle, drain the toilet bowl and spray the vinegar directly onto the stains
- Bleach - Bleach is a very strong cleaning agent. Place a half a cup of dry bleach powder into the toilet bowl and let it sit there for a couple of hours. When you see the stains have disappeared flush away the bleach.
- Borax Powder - Borax powder is a very powerful cleaning agent that's not found in a supermarket, but in a hardware store. Shut the water supply to the toilet tank and empty the bowl by flushing it once. Sprinkle the powder directly on the stains and rub them with a toilet brush. After scrubbing, let the powder sit for thirty minutes. Then reconnect the water supply to the tank and flush the toilet.
- Trisodium Phosphate - Add 1 tablespoon of trisodium phosphate to 1 gallon (3.8 liters) of warm water and mix well. Soak a cloth on the solution and use it to rub the stain clean [source: Do It Yourself].
