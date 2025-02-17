How To Remove Water Stains From Wood: 7 Simple Methods

" " In reality, you're going to need a lot less than what's pictured here. KucherAV / Shutterstock

Water stains on wood furniture and flooring can be frustrating, especially when they appear as unsightly white rings or dark stains. These blemishes often form when water seeps into the wood grain or the protective finish. The good news is that with a few simple techniques and household items, you can learn how to remove water stains from wood without causing damage.

Whether you're dealing with fresh stains or stubborn dark marks, a combination of DIY wood stain remover methods and commercial wood cleaners can work wonders. From baking soda to vinegar and olive oil, here's how to tackle those pesky water stains step by step.