How To Remove Water Stains From Wood: 7 Simple Methods

By: Talon Homer  |  Feb 17, 2025
Water stains on wood furniture and flooring can be frustrating, especially when they appear as unsightly white rings or dark stains. These blemishes often form when water seeps into the wood grain or the protective finish. The good news is that with a few simple techniques and household items, you can learn how to remove water stains from wood without causing damage.

Whether you're dealing with fresh stains or stubborn dark marks, a combination of DIY wood stain remover methods and commercial wood cleaners can work wonders. From baking soda to vinegar and olive oil, here's how to tackle those pesky water stains step by step.

1. Use a Clean Cloth to Absorb Fresh Stains

If the water stain is recent, use a clean cloth or paper towel to blot the area gently. Avoid rubbing, as this can spread the moisture further into the wood grain. This simple step can help prevent the stain from setting. Follow up with a wood cleaner or mild disinfectant to stop bacteria from growing inside the dampened wood.

If you catch it early, this may be the only step required to keep the wood clean. For bigger spills, a wet vacuum can also be a lifesaver to maintain the integrity of your flooring.

2. Try the Baking Soda Method

For mild and relatively fresh white water stains, sprinkle a small amount of baking soda onto the affected area. Dampen a soft cloth and gently rub the baking soda into the stain, following the direction of the wood grain. Wipe the area with a dry cloth once the stain is gone to remove any residue.

3. Make a DIY Paste for Stubborn Stains

If the stain persists, mix baking soda with a small amount of water to create a thick paste. Apply the paste to the dark stains using a soft cloth, and gently rub it in circular motions. Wipe clean with a damp cloth and finish with a dry cloth to prevent moisture from lingering.

4. Mix Vinegar and Olive Oil

To remove more stubborn water stains from wood, mix equal parts vinegar and olive oil in a small bowl. Adding some salt to the mixture can also aid in its ability to absorb moisture.

Dip a microfiber cloth or soft cloth into the solution and gently rub it over the stain. The vinegar helps break down the stain, while the olive oil restores the wood's shine. Use a clean cloth to buff the surface afterward.

5. Use Heat to Lift the Stain

Place a clean cloth or paper towel over the water stain. Set an iron to a low heat setting (no steam) and gently press it onto the cloth for a few seconds. This method works by evaporating the moisture trapped in the wood grain. Check frequently to avoid overheating or damaging the wood.

6. Remove Dark Stains with Commercial Wood Cleaners

Some stains are just too tough for home remedies. For removing dark water stains, use a commercial wood cleaner specifically designed for deep cleaning.

Apply the cleaner according to the manufacturer's instructions and use a soft cloth to gently rub the area. Be sure to wipe with a dry cloth to remove any excess product.

Finish with Polishing

After removing the stain, polish the wood furniture with a small amount of olive oil or a wood-specific commercial polish. Use a microfiber cloth or polishing wheel to buff the surface gently, restoring its original luster and protecting it from future water stains.

When installing a new hardwood floor or restoring one that's seen several years of use, applying a wood stain and finishing varnish will help liven up the wood and protect its surface from damage like water stains. Before wood can be refinished, the old finish will likely need to be sanded off.

