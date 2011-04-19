By nature, jeans aren't designed to be one-size-fits-all. When most people shop for jeans, they'll buy a pair that's one size too large and then shrink them so they're just the right width and length. But how do you shrink them without going too far or ruining a good pair of jeans? Here are two popular ways to shrink jeans. One uses a washing machine and dryer and the other lets you take a nice relaxing bath.
Here's how to shrink jeans with your washer and dryer:
- Put the jeans in the washing machine. Run the machine through a normal cycle with cold water. Don't use any detergent.
- Run the jeans through the spin cycle for an additional five to 10 minutes after the main wash cycle ends.
- Transfer the jeans to the dryer and run it on low heat until the jeans are dry [source: Shrinking Jeans with Washer and Dryer].
Here's how to shrink your jeans while taking a bath:
- Fill your tub with hot water (as hot as you can bear).
- Put on the jeans and get in the tub.
- Stay there until the water has cooled down.
- Get out of the tub and, while still wearing the jeans, sit in the sun while the jeans air dry [source: Shrinking Jeans with a Bath].