How to Wash Cashmere

Cashmere wool makes for very warm and soft clothing that seems daunting to care for. Typically, people tend to think that cashmere can only be dry-cleaned, but this isn't the case. You can save bundles of money and extend the life and softness of cashmere and other wools by washing them by hand. Here's how:

Soak Fill a tub or sink with a few drops of a mild detergent with cool or lukewarm water. You can add ¾ cup of distilled white vinegar to help neutralize odors. Completely immerse the garment in the water and let it soak for about 10 minutes [source: Martha Stewart]. Gently squeeze the garment while underwater to help it soak up more cleaning solution. Never use bleach because it can dissolve the wool [source: Denver Fabrics]. Rinse in cold water Remove from the tub and gently squeeze the water out of the article of clothing. Dunk the garment in cool water to rinse. Don't place cashmere under running water, as this can stretch the fabric. Keep changing the water until no more detergent comes out. Never wring out cashmere [source: Martha Stewart]. Roll in a towel Gently squeeze the water out of the garment. Lay out the garment smoothly on a clean white towel, on a flat surface. Roll up the towel and garment, pressing as you go, so the towel absorbs some of the moisture [source: Martha Stewart]. Let air dry Lay the garment on a flat, moisture-resistant surface to air dry. Smooth out the article of clothing into its proper natural shape. Keep it away from heat and sunlight [source: Denver Fabrics]. Steam out wrinkles After your cashmere is dry, you can remove any wrinkles by steaming it or gently ironing it on the wool setting [source: Martha Stewart].