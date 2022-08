How to Wash Cashmere

Fill a tub or sink with a few drops of a mild detergent with cool or lukewarm water. You can add ¾ cup of distilled white vinegar to help neutralize odors. Completely immerse the garment in the water and let it soak for about 10 minutes [source: Martha Stewart ]. Gently squeeze the garment while underwater to help it soak up more cleaning solution. Never use bleach because it can dissolve the wool [source: Denver Fabrics ].